Car crashes into gas station in Oak Lawn, video shows

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A car crashed into a building in the south suburbs on Tuesday; video captured by ABC7 shows as crews boarded up the location.

The crash happened sometime before 3:42 a.m. at the Marathon Gas Station on Cicero and the Southwest Highway.

Oak Lawn police said the road was closed for eastbound traffic. All lanes reopened by 5 a.m.

ABC7 was at the scene as crews boarded up the gas station.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Oak Lawn police have not revealed what caused the car to veer into the building.