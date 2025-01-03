Oak Lawn man accused of making bomb threat, shutting down South Carolina interstate for hours

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A truck driver from south suburban Oak Lawn has been charged with making a bomb threat.

The incident shut down an interstate in South Carolina for hours.

Thursday afternoon, police pulled over a semi-truck on Interstate 85 in Greenville County, South Carolina because of a missing license plate.

Police say, during the stop, the driver, 28-year-old Ahmad Jamal Khamees Alhendi of Oak Lawn, indicated that there was an explosive device inside the vehicle.

Nothing was found.

Alhendi was taken into custody, and has been charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, conveying false information about a bomb threat and operating/permitting an unregistered vehicle.

The truck was registered to Globe Transportation out of Illinois.