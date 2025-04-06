Chicago man charged with murder after Army veteran shot, killed in Oak Park, police say

Six people were arrested after Army veteran Corey Gates was fatally shot during an Oak Park carjacking on South Boulevard, his family and police said.

Six people were arrested after Army veteran Corey Gates was fatally shot during an Oak Park carjacking on South Boulevard, his family and police said.

Six people were arrested after Army veteran Corey Gates was fatally shot during an Oak Park carjacking on South Boulevard, his family and police said.

Six people were arrested after Army veteran Corey Gates was fatally shot during an Oak Park carjacking on South Boulevard, his family and police said.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after an Army veteran was killed in a shooting in Oak Park Friday morning, police said.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Six people were initially taken in custody, but five have been released without charges.

Police responded at about 1:23 a.m. Friday to the 600-block of South Boulevard and found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Corey Gates of South Holland, Oak Park police said.

Jabari McGee, 20, of Chicago has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Gates, police announced Sunday.

Loved ones of the victim spoke exclusively with ABC7 on Friday. They said the shooting began with an attempted carjacking.

Family members said Gates was an Army veteran who served in the Gulf War, and was a fighter even in his final moments alive. They said he fought back against an armed group who tried to steal his car.

READ MORE | 6 in custody after Army veteran shot, killed during Oak Park carjacking: 'He was a fighter'

"All I had was murdered... and it's devastating," the victim's twin sister Cathleen Gates said. "It's going to be devastating that he's gone. He ain't here no more because of some bums."

There's never been a moment in Cathleen's life that she's spent without her twin brother, until now.

"I just talked to him, yesterday," she said. "And, that was the last time I talked to him. I didn't know it would be the last... last time." 2:09

Now, she is mourning her brother and pleading for justice.

"Went to work, didn't bother anybody," Cathleen Gates said. "Whatever I needed, he was there. He did what he had to do as a man, and for him to go out this way?"

"Served the country and come back over here and get took out by some goons," Cathleen Gates said.

The family says the Gulf War Army veteran worked as a phlebotomist and had just gotten off from a late shift when he was targeted in an apparent and random carjacking.

"Getting off the 'L,' parked right there, getting in his car," Cathleen Gates said. "From what they said, it looked like it was a struggle or something. I mean, I knew he wasn't going to go out like that. He was a fighter... I just want them brought to justice. That's all I want."

Police later found three juveniles and two adults matching the description running eastbound on Pleasant Street from Cuyler Avenue and took them into custody. An additional adult male suspect was later taken into custody, police said.

Five of the six people taken into custody were released without charges, police announced Saturday.

McGee remains in custody while he awaits an initial court hearing, Oak Park police said.

The West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.