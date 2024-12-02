Memorial grows for fallen Oak Park detective, as suspect remains in hospital after shooting

A memorial is growing for fallen police Detective Allan Reddins after an Oak Park shooting Friday. Suspect Jerell Thomas remains in the hospital.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is honoring one of their own. Memorials have been put up all over Oak Park, after Detective Allan Reddins was shot and killed in the line-of-duty Friday.

Flowers have been left just outside the Oak Park library to honor Reddins.

A nursery is also boarded up due to bullet holes.

It was closed the day of the shooting, but is a reminder to the community of the sacrifice made by those in the line-of-duty.

"I heard like 10 gunshots," Oak Park resident Michael King said.

King was across the street when he heard the gunfire ring out around 9:30 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving right in front of Oak Park library.

"Thank God these kids weren't here that day," King said.

While the library was closed for the holiday, 40-year-old Reddins was confronting a man who had allegedly left a bank nearby with a gun. Reddins was shot, and later died at the hospital.

"It does traumatize us. It leaves us with a sense of insecurity, fear, not knowing if it can strike us or happen to one of us at any moment, any time," Oak Park resident Dr. Ashunda Harris said.

It's left devastation in the community, as flowers, candles, wreaths and letters of comfort are left to honor the life of one of their own.

Reddins, a five-year veteran, was the first Oak Park officer to lose his life in the line of duty in 86 years.

"Everybody understands what these people, the police force, means to us, to keep us all safe," King said.

Jerell Thomas, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Police say Thomas had previous history, with multiple arrests, including aggravated battery to a police officer.

"If they're bold enough to make those statements, then they're bold enough to act on those statements," Harris said.

Harris, who has lived and worked in Oak Park for over 20 years, said Reddins' service is a reminder to everyone to appreciate every moment.

"Cherish family and time as much as possible, as much as we can," Harris said.

Thomas did not appear as previously scheduled in court Monday because he is still at the hospital, recovering from his injuries.

He was also shot in the incident Friday.

His court date was rescheduled to Thursday.

Metra released a statement Monday that said, "All of us at Metra are deeply saddened by the line-of-duty death of Oak Park Det. Allan Reddins, who was highly regarded when he worked as an officer with the Metra Police Department and will always be considered part of the Metra family. We extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends, and Oak Park colleagues and we will do all we can to assist them at this difficult time."