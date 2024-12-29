Oak Park teacher surprised with opportunity to go skydiving

Oak Park teacher Alma Cruz was surprised Saturday with an opportunity to go skydiving by the "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It has been a difficult year for a local teacher, but it's ending with a happy surprise.

Alma Cruz is a former student athlete at Bulls Prep in Chicago. Now, the first-generation college graduate is a teacher in Oak Park.

Despite the hardships she's dealing with, Cruz has been a rock for her family and a leader in her classroom.

On Saturday, at an event she helped plan, Cruz was surprised with a gift of the chance to go skydiving.

The "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign organized the surprise.