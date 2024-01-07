Kankakee soccer coach honored by student-athletes during McCook 'Celebration of Life' week

MCCOOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A high school soccer coach from the southwest suburbs is making Chicago proud Sunday.

Kankakee High School soccer coach Vince Mkhwanazi was surprised and honored by his student-athletes for his positive contributions on and off the field.

That's the best part, seeing them fulfill their potential. Coach

The event was apart of the "Celebration of Life" Week in McCook. It celebrates those making a difference in people's lives.

"Just seeing the growth in a player: mental, emotional, everything," Mkhwanazi said. "Just seeing the growth of the player. That's the best part, seeing them fulfill their potential."

The special surprise happened Sunday morning at the Stadium Club in McCook.

Mkhwanazi was surprised with two tickets to the athletic event of his choosing, along with a donation to the charity of his choice.

"Vinny, I can say he's a coach, but he can also be your friend," Kankakee High School sophomore student Jocelyn Sanchez said. "Vinny will be there on and off the field. Especially off the field, Vinny is a great mentor."

Mkhwanazi is also a science teacher at Kankakee Junior High.