Video shows dozens of people ransacking NorCal gas station store; manager says police never showed

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A Northern California gas station manager is expressing anger and frustration Friday after dozens of people ransacked his business overnight - and to make matters worse, he says police never showed up after he called for help.

It happened at The 76 Station in Oakland near Interstate 880, just up the street from the airport.

It all began around 4:30 a.m. when a crowd attending a nearby sideshow broke in and began ransacking the place.

Station manager Sam Mardaie believes some 80 to 100 people took part - apparently unhappy that they weren't allowed inside the station on Hegenberger Road and only offering window service which was normal for that time of night.

Mardaie estimates that the damage and theft totals are more than $100,000.

When asked about the response time, Oakland police say based on the initial details the caller reported, the crime was listed as a Priority 2 burglary - which means no suspects are on scene - and the caller was referred to online crime reporting.

However, video evidence was later reported to OPD that made clear the scale and details of the incident, including the large number of suspects, and the incident was immediately elevated to a Priority 1 incident, which prompted an officer to go to the scene.

This is just the latest in a series of issues on the Hegenberger corridor.

On Wednesday, police turned out in force after reports of a shooting at Chevron. SKY7 was over the scene and spotted a car with its rear-window blown out.

And of course, this is the same area where an In-N-Out closed in March due to ongoing crime - a first for the popular chain.