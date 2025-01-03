Illinois 5th in nation, Chicago 6th for metro areas in odometer fraud | How to avoid being scammed

Odometer fraud is up almost 20% in recent years across the US; Illinois is 5th in the nation and Chicago is 6th for metro areas, CARFAX said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's I-Team is issuing an alert Friday about an increased risk of odometer fraud.

It's up by almost 20% in recent years nationwide, and experts say it's a huge problem in the Chicago area.

New tools are making it easier for scammers to roll back odometers.

It's scary to see: a vehicle's mileage altered on the odometer from about 300,000 miles to less than 100,000 miles, all with the use of technology.

It's a valuable warning for anyone buying a used car in the new year.

Josh Ingle is the president of a company that performs electronic repairs on cars.

He gave a demonstration for CARFAX.

Quick Tip: Stay scam-free in 2025

Ingle said the legitimate tools are supposed to be used by mechanics to make mileage accurate on salvaged vehicles, but they can be used to scam potential buyers. Anyone can buy the devices online.

"So, you're kind of erasing what information is there before, and, you know. So, there's not not a real digital footprint for the most part on a lot of vehicles," Ingle said.

CARFAX said more than 2 million cars on the road may have had their odometers rolled back in 2024. That's up more than 18% since 2021.

"The biggest thing (used car buyers) can do is to go look at a vehicle history report. It's the simplest thing that is possible. You put in a VIN, and you see if there's any red flags going on with the vehicle that you're looking to purchase," Ingle said.

You can purchase car history reports through CARFAX, AutoCheck and other sources online. You should also get used vehicles inspected by a mechanic.

And don't be afraid to ask the seller to cover the costs of mechanical checks and vehicle reports.

"Many reputable dealers, many maintenance shops work with CARFAX, and they allow you to request a CARFAX report or the vehicle history report. And, many times, if they do want to make that sell, they will get you that report so you can check it out ahead of time," a CARFAX spokesperson said.

CARFAX said Illinois is fifth in the nation for rollbacks, and Chicago ranks sixth for metropolitan areas.

Visit the secretary of state's website for more information on how to avoid fraud and what to do if you're a victim.