Quick Tip: Stay scam-free in 2025

Protect yourself from fraud in 2025 by making anti-scam resolutions.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a Quick Tip to start the New Year scam-free! The Better Business Bureau is urging families to protect themselves from fraud by making anti-scam resolutions. Here are a few tips to keep in mind in 2025.

Be cautious with emails and texts. Scammers often disguise themselves as legitimate businesses-don't click on links or open attachments from unsolicited messages.

Never send money to strangers. If someone you've never met asks for money-especially through prepaid cards or apps -pause and think.

Once sent, that money is likely gone for good. Finally, research before making online purchases.

Check websites for working customer service numbers and secure payment systems. You can also verify businesses by researching reviews and verifying them with the Better Business Bureau.