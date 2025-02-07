Jacksonville sheriff's officer chases drug suspect down on horseback: VIDEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLS) -- When a suspect tried to hoof it after being busted during a drug deal, a police officer on horseback was hot on his tail.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released bodycam video of the incident. The sheriff's office said Police Service Horse Nash, with Officer Cassie Haire in the saddle, "galloped into action" after the 25-year-old suspect handed off illegal drugs, proving criminals can run but they can't hide from horsepower.

The suspect decided to rein it in after a quarter mile chase and surrendered to another police officer.

