Suspect on scooter shoots, seriously injures man in Old Town: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect on a scooter shot and seriously injured a man on the city's North Side on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Old Town neighborhood's 500-block of West Scott Street just before 9:30 p.m.

A 40-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he saw a male of an unknown age approach him on a scooter, police said.

Police said the suspect took out a gun, and the victim drew his handgun.

The victim, shot in the leg and groin, was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago Live updates

Officers recovered a weapon on the scene.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood