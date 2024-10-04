Olympian Shamier Little on 'Windy City Weekend,' Ryan uses turtle race to predict Bears win

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val's husband Jobba Maxey joined her as a special guest co-host.

They invited WGCI morning host Leon Rogers on for Host Chat to make it a party!

Host Chat

Sista Strut for Breast Cancer Walk

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Val will be joining the annual "Sista Strut" Breast Cancer Walk.

Strut your stuff with your sistas with an afternoon of performances, vendors and more!

The Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk is Saturday at 10 a.m. over at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, and registration is free!

Shamier Little

Local Olympian Shamier Little to talks about her golden win.

You can see Shamier Little honored at a celebration hosted by the Chicago Parks District Saturday from 10 a.m. - Noon at the Washington Park Fieldhouse, 5531 S. Martin Luther King Drive).

Bear-ly Accurate Week 5: Bears vs. Rams

Cheryl Scott's dog, Lola, must be good luck because the Chicago Bears won against the L.A. Rams. And more importantly, Ryan's prediction came true!

This week, Ryan predicts the winner of the Bear's vs. Carolina Panthers game by a race - a turtle race.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save

Joaquin Phoenix returns as the Joker alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in a new musical sequel.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" - SAVE

Saturday Night" - SPEND

"Saturday Night" tells the story of famed SNL producer Lorne Michaels and a ferocious troupe of young comedians as they prepare to broadcast the first ever episode of Saturday Night Live.

"Another Happy Day" - SPEND

Evanston Native, Lauren Lapkus stars in a comedy shot primarily in Chicago about a young woman who stumbles through life trying to take care of herself and her newborn child.