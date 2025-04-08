Online registration for Chicago Park District summer programs opens next week

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3:31PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Registration for Summer Day Camp programs through the Chicago Park District opens next week.

The six-weekday camp sessions are available for kids ages 6 to 12.

Online registration for parks west of California Avenue opens at 9 a.m. on April 14. Registration for parks east of California Avenue opens at 9 a.m. on April 15.

Summer Day Camp sessions begin on June 23 and end on August 1.

Financial assistance for children is available. The park district said no child will be turned away for inability to pay. To learn more abut financial aid options, click here.

Registration for summer programs for teens and adults also opens up next week.

Activities include teen water polo clubs, senior walking clubs and softball leagues.

To see all events and programs, click here.

