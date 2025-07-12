Pedestrian killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash: police

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a south suburban hit-and-run crash late Friday night, police said.

Orland Park police said the crash happened in the 18400-block of LaGrange Road around 11:40 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive male, of an unknown age, in the roadway, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation indicates that a driver hit the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-349-4111.

Further information was not immediately available.