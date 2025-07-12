24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 12, 2025 5:00PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a south suburban hit-and-run crash late Friday night, police said.

Orland Park police said the crash happened in the 18400-block of LaGrange Road around 11:40 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Officers responded to the scene and found an unresponsive male, of an unknown age, in the roadway, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation indicates that a driver hit the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 708-349-4111.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW