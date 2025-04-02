Dolton family of father of 9 killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run frustrated by lack of charges

His family said he was on his way home, but never made it.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man killed in hit-and-run crash over the weekend is remembering him, and is frustrated by a lack of charges.

Calvin Winfield, 48, was a father of nine.

He was involved in a crash early Saturday on the Bishop Ford Freeway, near 115th Street.

When he got out of his car, he was hit by another vehicle that did not stop.

His family said he was on his way home, but never made it.

Now, as Winfield's family mourns his loss, they're also struggling to find justice in his case.

"I still look at the door at 3 o'clock, and just wait for him to walk in because it doesn't feel real at all," said Marquise Winfield, the victim's 16-year-old son.

A Dolton family's household will never be the same.

"He was coming here to get ready to go to work," Winfield said. "I want to have one more car ride home from school with my dad one last time. I'd rather have that."

A picture of Calvin Winfield sits in his living room, as a reminder of the emptiness his son and family feel.

"On his way home, and he had an accident. He hit another car, got out to look at the car and his car, and another car came," mother Michele Winfield said.

But, Illinois State Police say that car kept going, leaving the father dead on the pavement.

"State troopers told us they got evidence. They got people who saw the accident, people who stopped and tried to help my son, who seen her pull off," Michele Winfield said.

But, despite that apparent evidence, the family said they were told by investigators the Cook County State's Attorney's Office declined to press charges, and the suspected driver was released from custody.

"She can take a father away from his kids, and get away with it?" Marquise Winfield said.

"They're letting me down. They let my son down," Michele Winfield said.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said in a statement, "After a thorough review, the evidence was insufficient to meet our burden proof to file criminal charges related to this incident."