Behind-the-scenes look at how the stars get ready for the Oscars red carpet

NEW YORK -- As we continue to count down to the Oscars, we're taking you behind the scenes of the red carpet gowns, the glitz and the glamour.

The red carpet is where fashion meets fame and fortune. It's become an economy onto itself: just one photo, one unforgettable look can launch a designer's career and become part of Hollywood history.

"When a celebrity wears a gown, that picture goes around the world. They are a walking advertisement," said Adam Glassman of Oprah Daily and special correspondent at Extra TV.

Behind those picture-perfect posts is an army of experts and months of preparation. While the stars may have secrets, some are meant to be shared.

First stop is the Albright Fashion Library, where stars and their stylists come to find that perfect Oscar moment.

In terms of how it works, Marina Albright says a stylist comes in looking for the perfect coat, gown or maybe pair of shoes. From vintage treasures to straight off the runway looks, all of it is for the stars to borrow, as they have everything you could possibly imagine.

Stars may even come across dresses worn by Kendell Jenner and Sandra Bullock on their way to the dressing room.

But the perfect dress is just one piece of the puzzle. That red carpet glow starts weeks, sometimes months before the first camera flashes.

"It's business right, so they have to look amazing," said Dr. Ellen Marmur of Marmur Medical.

Dr. Marmur says some stars undergo PRP, which is when you take your own blood, take out the growth factors and inject it into the face for that glow. Lasers are also used to stimulate new collagen and elastin.

There are also non-surgical services to help show off your best body, including fat reduction, fat sculpting and nano-fat transfer. They can also work on your muscles, which helps your posture and gives you a perky butt, according to Dr. Marmur.

"It's like you did 2,000 sit-ups in 30 minutes, and you're getting 100% of your muscle fibers to contract at the same time," said Dr. Marmur about one of the services.

Some LEDs can even help put that finishing touch on your skin.

"Our skin receives that light and it works on the mitochondria in our skin, which is the energy that rejuvenates your skin. It helps regenerate some of the collagen and elastin," Dr. Marmur said.

All of this to say, looking effortless takes a whole lot of effort.

Joelle Garguilo spoke with "Wicked" costume designer Paul Tazewell ahead of the Oscars.

