The Walt Disney Company earns 15 Oscar nominations

The 97th Oscars will air Sunday, March 2 on ABC.

After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles-area fires, the 97th Oscar nominations presentation took place this morning. Leading the pack is "Emilia Pérez" with 13 nominations, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each.

LOS ANGELES -- The Walt Disney Company is celebrating after earning 15 nominations for the 2025 Oscars from across The Walt Disney Studios content brands and platforms.

Searchlight Pictures garnered 10 nods, with eight for "A Complete Unknown," including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. The studio also earned two nominations for "A Real Pain," for Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

Searchlight Pictures has now amassed 23 Best Picture Academy Award nominations and a grand total of 205 Academy Award nominations.

"Inside Out 2," the highest-grossing film of 2024 from Pixar Animation Studios, was nominated for Best Animated Feature.

20th Century Studios received two nods for Best Visual Effects across "Alien: Romulus" and "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes."

National Geographic Documentary Films captured its fifth nomination in seven years in the Documentary Feature category for "Sugarcane."

Disney Branded Television received its second nomination in two years with "Never Too Late" from "Elton John: Never Too Late" up for Original Song.

Disney's streaming platforms are home to seven nominations, with Best Animated Feature nominee "Inside Out 2" now streaming on Disney+ and "A Real Pain" on Hulu receiving nods for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Here's the complete list of all The Walt Disney Company nominations for the 2025 Academy Awards:

"A Complete Unknown" (Searchlight Pictures)

8 nominations; Now in theaters

Best Picture

Best Director - James Mangold

Best Actor - Timothée Chalamet

Best Supporting Actor - Edward Norton

Best Supporting Actress - Monica Barbaro

Best Adapted Screenplay - James Mangold & Jay Cocks

Best Costume Design - Arianne Phillips

Best Sound - Ted Caplan, Tod A. Maitland, Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Donald Sylvester

"A Real Pain" (Searchlight Pictures)

2 nominations; Now in theaters and streaming on Hulu

Best Supporting Actor - Kieran Culkin

Best Original Screenplay - Jesse Eisenberg

"Alien: Romulus" (20th Century Studios)

1 nomination; Now streaming on Hulu

Best Visual Effects

"Elton John: Never Too Late" (Disney Branded Television)

1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+

Best Original Song - "Never Too Late" - Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt & Bernie Taupin

"Inside Out 2" (Pixar Animation Studios)

1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+

Best Animated Feature

"Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" (20th Century Studios)

1 nomination; Now streaming on Hulu

Best Visual Effects

"Sugarcane" (National Geographic Documentary Films)

1 nomination; Now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu

Best Documentary Feature

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT. The Oscars are followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Searchlight Pictures, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, National Geographic and this station.