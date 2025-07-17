Woman sentenced for killing girlfriend, trying to stage it as suicide in Oswego

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban woman will spend decades in prison for killing her girlfriend while driving.

In February 2023, Alexia Telles, 28, was arrested and charged with the murder of her girlfriend Annissa Ellen-Williams.

Telles and the victim had allegedly got into an argument while Ellen-Williams was driving, according to the Kendall County State's Attorney.

Officials said Ellen-Williams later died from a traumatic head injury.

Investigators concluded that Telles had intentionally "killed Ms. Ellen-Williams and tried to make it look like a suicide."

Nearly two years later, Judge Jody Gleason sentenced Telles to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in a plea agreement.

Telles will have to serve 100% of her sentence. She will serve three years of mandatory supervised release after completing the 30-year prison sentence.

