Doorbell video shows moments before Oak Park native's home burns in California wildfires

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Oak Park native watched on his Ring doorbell camera as his California home in Pacific Palisades burned.

Peter Albores was able to return to his family's home after the flames extinguished, but everything was gone.

Albores said they were able to rescue a couple of mementos.

Tim Albores said his brother is now trying to figure out how to start a whole new life for his family.

"Their friends, their community, the life that they lived, everybody's scattered across the L.A. County, and he doesn't know where they're going to live. He doesn't know where they're going to star or where they're going to go to school," he said.

Video captured by the Ring doorbell showed as trees caught fire moments before the house burned down.