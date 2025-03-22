Los Angeles home intentionally set on fire in controlled burn after explosion forced evacuations

Officials said evidence was found of chemicals used to produce fireworks, prompting the decision to do a controlled burn.

A Southern California home that exploded was intentionally set on fire in what officials called a controlled burn after "dangerous materials" were found at the property.

A Southern California home that exploded was intentionally set on fire in what officials called a controlled burn after "dangerous materials" were found at the property.

A Southern California home that exploded was intentionally set on fire in what officials called a controlled burn after "dangerous materials" were found at the property.

A Southern California home that exploded was intentionally set on fire in what officials called a controlled burn after "dangerous materials" were found at the property.

LOS ANGELES -- A Southern California home that exploded was intentionally set on fire in what officials called a controlled burn after "dangerous materials" were found at the property.

AIR7 with our sister station, ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles, was over the scene around 11 p.m. local time Friday when crews set fire to the home, causing another large explosion.

The controlled burn stemmed from an explosion at the home in the Pacoima neighborhood in Los Angeles Thursday morning. The blast is believed to have been ignited by fireworks. A man was critically injured with first-degree burns and the home was nearly destroyed.

Earlier on Friday, officials said evidence was found of chemicals used to produce fireworks, and Los Angeles police Chief Jim McDonnell said some of those chemicals would react explosively to water -- prompting the decision to do a controlled burn of the property.

"All other options have been examined," Mayor Karen Bass said, regarding the controlled burn.

"Public safety leaders have made clear that it is unsafe to enter the property because of the unstable and dangerous materials inside," Bass said. "It is also unsafe to transport these materials elsewhere in the city due to the risk it would pose to all Angelenos."

Kenneth Cooper, with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the incident was a "criminal investigation."

"This house is essentially a bomb," Cooper said during a news conference updating the public.

An evacuation was ordered for the area between Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Terra Bella Street, the Golden State Freeway and Pierce Street. A total of 60 homes were evacuated.

"This is a dangerous situation, and all members of the public should avoid in or around this area until this situation is resolved," McDonnell said, adding that "anyone who interferes with this operation will be subject to arrest."

It's unclear how long the controlled burn will last.