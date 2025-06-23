Chicago weather: Extreme Heat Warning continues for Cook County Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area will be undergoing another day of extreme heat Monday.

A National Weather Service Extreme Hear Warning will remain in effect for Cook County through Monday, expiring at midnight.

An Extreme Heat Warning is also in effect for Kenosha, which is set to expire at 7 p.m.

ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler says high temperatures in the area will be in the high 90s Monday, with heat index readings between 100-105. It will feel very humid, with dew points in the 70s.

There are plenty of ways to cool down around the city.

Starting Saturday, the city's 50 outdoor pools have now opened seven days a week.

The first official weekend of summer in Chicago has been busy and hot.

Beaches are also open. The Chicago Park District said they are fully staffed with lifeguards, and they are reminding everyone that swimming is allowed 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The city will also open cooling centers, which include Garfield Center, Chicago Park District locations, public libraries, city colleges and police districts. Anyone who doesn't have air conditioners is encouraged to visit one of the locations.

The Office of Emergency Management is warning that the extreme temperatures could cause heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

For those who plan on spending time in the heat, the city's health commissioner advised people to keep cool by applying ice or wet towels to their necks, wrists, armpits and groin areas.

City leaders said they will also be checking on those who are unhoused and need a place to stay. People were also asked to check on neighbors and those who are elderly during the dangerous heat.