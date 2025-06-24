24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Provident Hospital of Cook County transferring several patients amid air conditioning issues

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, June 24, 2025 8:40PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Provident Hospital of Cook County is transferring several patients amid air conditioning issues in the building, a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hot temperatures in Chicago have strained the Bronzeville hospital's HVAC system.

Portable cooling systems stabilized temperatures on Monday afternoon and evening, but it is unclear whether they will remain stable on Tuesday.

The hospital is prioritizing discharges, and several patients are being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Outpatient appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be transitioned to telehealth visits.

Portable coolers are being repositioned to areas where clinical services are ongoing.

As repair crews work on the HVAC system, teams are taking hourly temperature reads across the facility and "will continue to make adjustments as necessary," the hospital said.

