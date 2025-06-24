Provident Hospital of Cook County transferring several patients amid air conditioning issues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Provident Hospital of Cook County is transferring several patients amid air conditioning issues in the building, a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hot temperatures in Chicago have strained the Bronzeville hospital's HVAC system.

Portable cooling systems stabilized temperatures on Monday afternoon and evening, but it is unclear whether they will remain stable on Tuesday.

The hospital is prioritizing discharges, and several patients are being transferred to Stroger Hospital.

SEE ALSO | Weiss Memorial Hospital may not be operating normally for weeks after AC failure

Outpatient appointments scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will be transitioned to telehealth visits.

Portable coolers are being repositioned to areas where clinical services are ongoing.

As repair crews work on the HVAC system, teams are taking hourly temperature reads across the facility and "will continue to make adjustments as necessary," the hospital said.

READ MORE | AC restored at 1 of 4 Park Forest apartment complex buildings after weeks of issues: mayor