Grandmother, mother, 3-year-old carjacked at gunpoint outside Park Ridge 7-Eleven: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family was carjacked while out to buy milk Thursday night in the north suburbs, Park Ridge police said.

Park Ridge police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a 7-Eleven, located at 814 Higgins Road, for a reported carjacking.

Police said a woman had parked her 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee in a parking space in front of the store before leaving her mother and 3-year-old in the backseat to walk in and buy some milk.

A man walked up to the vehicle holding a gun, and ordered the grandmother and child out of the vehicle, police said.

They got out, and when the other woman walked out of the store, the suspect demanded her wallet, police said.

The man then drove away in their vehicle, according to police.

Illinois State Police later found the crashed car near 34th and Halsted streets in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police were not immediately able to find the suspect, who they described as between the ages of 19-25, having a slim build and wearing a blue baseball hat, dark shirt and blue jeans.