Park Ridge police search for man accused of groping 2 young girls in uptown area

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Park Ridge are looking for a man who has been accused of groping two young girls.

Police said both incidents occurred in the uptown area, and in both incidents the suspect grabbed the rear end of a girl and then fled the scene.

In one incident, the girl was on a bicycle while in the other the suspect was jogging toward the victim.

Both incidents happened between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 30-45 years old, with a medium to heavy-set build, red facial hair and tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information about this person, call the Park Ridge Police Investigations Unit at 847-318-5268 or call 911.

