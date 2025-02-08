24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Video shows passenger shooting fireworks at driver in apparent road rage incident

Authorities in Washington State are now searching for the driver and the passenger involved.

Saturday, February 8, 2025 12:58PM
An apparent road rage incident in Washington State had sparks flying -- and not in a good way.

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. -- An apparent road rage incident in Washington State had sparks flying -- and not in a good way.

It happened last Saturday in Kitsap County, and it was all caught on dashcam video.

Authorities said a woman was driving when a four-door Dodge truck began following her. The truck passed her, but then someone started shooting fireworks at her car.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said it appears a person in the passenger seat was launching a Roman Candle-style firework, shooting sparks onto the road.

The truck drove off once the woman pulled into a parking lot.

The sheriff's office has since been asking the public for help finding the owner of the Dodge truck.

