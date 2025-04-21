Passengers evacuate Delta plane on Orlando tarmac after engine fire

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after an engine fire resulted in passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight evacuating down emergency slides onto the tarmac at Orlando International Airport Monday morning.

The Airbus A330 plane had just departed its gate to fly to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, with 200 passengers on board when a fire was reported in one of the two engines, according to statements from the FAA and Delta Air Lines.

"Delta flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin when flames in the tailpipe of one of the aircraft's two engines were observed," the airline said.

"We are calling the fire trucks right now, we see that," a controller noted on audio recorded by the website Broadcastify. Emergency responders were then cleared to go to the plane.

"We appreciate our customers' cooperation and apologize for the experience. Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible," the airline said.

Delta will fly the passengers to their final destinations on other aircraft while maintenance teams are examining the aircraft which had the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

