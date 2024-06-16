86-year-old pedestrian hit by car, killed in Niles: police

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- An 86-year-old pedestrian was killed in a north suburban crash on Sunday morning, police said.

Niles police said officers were dispatched to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at North Milwaukee Avenue and North Maryland Street just before 8:40 a.m.

A 66-year-old Northbrook man was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 southeast-bound in the curb lane of Milwaukee Avenue when his vehicle struck the pedestrian, an 86-year-old Niles man who was crossing the same street from west to east.

The Niles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland Street are closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon while the Niles Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team investigate.

