Driver dead, 2 others injured after wrong-way crash in North Chicago: police

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, police said.

North Chicago police said they received a call about a two-vehicle crash at 3601 Skokie Highway just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two passengers in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

SEE ALSO | 1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Little Village rollover crash near Cook County Jail: officials