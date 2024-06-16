WATCH LIVE

Driver dead, 2 others injured after wrong-way crash in North Chicago: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 3:33PM
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, police said.

North Chicago police said they received a call about a two-vehicle crash at 3601 Skokie Highway just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle that was traveling in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two passengers in the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

