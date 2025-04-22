Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tapped to become Massachusetts' K-12 education commissioner

A board voted to recommend Pedro Martinez, CPS CEO fired last year, be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

A board voted to recommend Pedro Martinez, CPS CEO fired last year, be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

A board voted to recommend Pedro Martinez, CPS CEO fired last year, be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

A board voted to recommend Pedro Martinez, CPS CEO fired last year, be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is a step closer to leading Massachusetts schools.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted on Tuesday to recommend he be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

The board will now send its recommendation to the Massachusetts secretary of education, who must give final approval.

Martinez will leave CPS at the end of the school year after being fired by the school board.

SEE ALSO | Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez considered for superintendent of Las Vegas school district