Fired CPS CEO Pedro Martinez tapped to become Massachusetts' K-12 education commissioner

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9:42PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez is a step closer to leading Massachusetts schools.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted on Tuesday to recommend he be the next Massachusetts commissioner of elementary and secondary education.

The board will now send its recommendation to the Massachusetts secretary of education, who must give final approval.

Martinez will leave CPS at the end of the school year after being fired by the school board.

