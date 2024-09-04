WATCH LIVE

Person seriously injured in fire at Wrightwood Neighbors apartment building, CFD says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, September 4, 2024 3:35AM
Person seriously injured in fire at North Side apartment building: CFD
The Chicago Fire Department said one person was seriously injured in an apartment fire near Wrightwood and Seminary avenues Tuesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out Tuesday evening at an apartment building on the city's North Side, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.

CFD said it happened on West Wrightwood Avenue near North Seminary Avenue in Wrightwood Neighbors.

An adult was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition, CFD said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how that fire started.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

