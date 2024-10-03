Person of interest ID'd after pedestrian killed in McHenry County hit-and-run crash

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- McHenry County authorities have identified a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in unincorporated Island Lake.

It happened about 10:50 p.m. last Friday, officials said.

Police say 24-year-old Austin Stanek of Island Lake was walking with a group of people in the 4300-block of Roberts Road, when a white SUV hit him.

Debris from the vehicle that hit Stanek was found at the scene, and the vehicle has been recovered.

No one was in custody Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to call the McHenry County Sheriff's Office at (815) 338-2144.