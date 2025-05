Person killed in Calumet City crash near Bishop Ford Expressway, ISP says

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A person died after crashing in the south suburbs on Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 4:31 a.m. on the Sibley Boulevard ramp to I-94 northbound.

Only one person was in the vehicle. ISP said they were taken to an area hospital where they died.

No other information regarding the deadly crash was immediately available.