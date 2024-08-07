WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person struck by Blue Line train, services disrupted between Forest Park and Pulaski, CTA says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 7:32PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was struck by a CTA train in the west suburbs, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at the CTA Blue Line's Austin Station in Oak Park.

The CTA said the train "made contact with a person on the tracks."

The extent of the person's injuries were unknown.

Due to the incident, Blue Line trains were only operating between O'Hare and Pulaski.

Shuttle buses were requested from Forest Park to Pulaski to provide connecting service through the affected area.

The Oak Park Police and Fire departments were on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW