Person struck by Blue Line train, services disrupted between Forest Park and Pulaski, CTA says

OAK PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was struck by a CTA train in the west suburbs, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

The incident happened before 2 p.m. at the CTA Blue Line's Austin Station in Oak Park.

The CTA said the train "made contact with a person on the tracks."

The extent of the person's injuries were unknown.

Due to the incident, Blue Line trains were only operating between O'Hare and Pulaski.

Shuttle buses were requested from Forest Park to Pulaski to provide connecting service through the affected area.

The Oak Park Police and Fire departments were on the scene.

This is a developing story.