Person struck, killed by SUV near Soldier Field, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A male pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV near Soldier Field early Saturday morning.

Chicago police say it happened at around 4:11 a.m. in the 1300-block of S. DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The male driver of the silver SUV was travelling northbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive when he struck the person who was on the street, police said.

The driver remained on the scene and will be issued citations accordingly, police said.

The unidentified victim sustained severe body trauma and was treated by the Chicago Fire Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.

