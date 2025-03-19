Pet-friendly vacation spots in Illinois for Spring Break | See list

Marla Cichowski from the Illinois Tourism Office offers some pet-friendly locations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here are some pet-friendly Spring Break spots in Illinois:

-Moraine Hills State Park in McHenry.

-McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail has a challenge to visit 11 beverage locations and earn a T-shirt.

-Reese's Barkery & Pawtique offers snacks for your furry friends.

-Ethereal Confections in Woodstock offers fun for humans and pets.

-Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield has free options to help everyone get their steps in for the day.

-Fido Puppy Sculptures are an adorable must-see when road-tripping with your pets. Fido was the Lincoln family dog. Now, there are puppies around downtown Springfield in their honor.

-Obed & Isaac's Microbrewery & Eatery in Springfield is near the Lincoln Home National Historical Site. Grab a bite and relax with your family.

-Lincoln Ghost Walk Tour in Springfield offeres 90-minute tours surrounding Lincoln's life and his death.

-Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.

-Shawnee National Forest & Garden of the Gods is a hiking area in Herod.

-Giant City State Park in Makanda.

-Cave-in-Rock State Park in Hardin County.

-Scratch Brewing Company in Ava.

-Timber Ridge Outpost & Cabins in Elizabethtown.

To see more, visit enjoyillinois.com