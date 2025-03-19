Pet-friendly vacation spots in Illinois for Spring Break | See list

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here are some pet-friendly Spring Break spots in Illinois:
-Moraine Hills State Park in McHenry.
-McHenry County Craft Beverage Trail has a challenge to visit 11 beverage locations and earn a T-shirt.
-Reese's Barkery & Pawtique offers snacks for your furry friends.
-Ethereal Confections in Woodstock offers fun for humans and pets.
-Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield has free options to help everyone get their steps in for the day.
-Fido Puppy Sculptures are an adorable must-see when road-tripping with your pets. Fido was the Lincoln family dog. Now, there are puppies around downtown Springfield in their honor.
-Obed & Isaac's Microbrewery & Eatery in Springfield is near the Lincoln Home National Historical Site. Grab a bite and relax with your family.
-Lincoln Ghost Walk Tour in Springfield offeres 90-minute tours surrounding Lincoln's life and his death.
-Pere Marquette State Park in Grafton.
-Shawnee National Forest & Garden of the Gods is a hiking area in Herod.
-Giant City State Park in Makanda.
-Cave-in-Rock State Park in Hardin County.
-Scratch Brewing Company in Ava.
-Timber Ridge Outpost & Cabins in Elizabethtown.
To see more, visit enjoyillinois.com