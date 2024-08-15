Pete Docter reveals details on upcoming Pixar projects

Pete Docter describes the two upcoming Pixar series "Win or Lose" and "Dream Productions." What to expect from these and other movies in the works.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- Pixar is known for developing a wide range of beloved animated features and at this year's Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23, they presented a preview of their upcoming projects including two new series coming to Disney+.

Here's a breakdown of every announced project currently in development.

"Hoppers" coming March 6, 2026, will be a new original story about a little girl so fascinated with animals that she transfers her brain into the body of a robot beaver. Concept art gives a tease at the mayhem that occurs once the mental transfer is complete.

"Toy Story 5" is being developed by director Andrew Stanton who previously worked on films such as "Toy Story 3," "Finding Dory," "Wall-E" and many other original Pixar films.

This new story will focus on a modern-day topic of kids being so consumed by their technology that they neglect to give their toys any attention. What repercussions could that have on the feelings of a toy? "Toy Story 5" will be in theaters on June 19, 2026.

The Parr family is making their superhero return in "Incredibles 3" with Brad Bird working on development. More information is said to come soon.

The first animated series from Pixar will arrive December 6 on Disney+. This series will focus on a co-ed middle school softball team, where each episode follows a different player's point of view. A new trailer has been released showcasing the unique animation styles each episode contains.

Also, if you're still yearning for more stories from "Inside Out," another series called "Dream Productions" will premiere on Disney+ in 2025. The story will follow a "dream" director named Paula Persimmon and the difficult process of adapting to the changing interests of Riley.

On The Red Carpet caught up with Pete Docter after the Disney Entertainment Showcase at D23 where he shared more about Pixar's mindset when producing sequels and original stories.

"We have a rule for ourselves which is unless we can grab on to some big idea like that, I don't want to just make it because we should make it," he said. "I want to make it because we have something new to say with these characters. And there's been a number of films that we would love to have a sequel to, that we couldn't find something."

