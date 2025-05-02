'Phineas and Ferb' co-creators surprise Make-A-Wish alum they first met 13 years ago

On World Wish Day, "Phineas and Ferb" co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh reunite with a Make-A-Wish alum they first met 13 years ago!

On World Wish Day, "Phineas and Ferb" co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh reunite with a Make-A-Wish alum they first met 13 years ago!

On World Wish Day, "Phineas and Ferb" co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh reunite with a Make-A-Wish alum they first met 13 years ago!

On World Wish Day, "Phineas and Ferb" co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh reunite with a Make-A-Wish alum they first met 13 years ago!

Disney and Make-A-Wish continue to celebrate Week of Wishes with a special reunion!

To honor World Wish Day, the creators of "Phineas and Ferb" have cooked up a special reunion 13-years in the making.

Back in 2012, Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh granted a girl named Amanda's wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of meeting the duo. She was 8-years-old and going through chemotherapy at the time.

Amanda has remained a "Phineas and Ferb" fan and now she's all grown up, married and has gotten a big surprise! Povenmire and Marsh extended her a special invitation to the upcoming "Phineas and Ferb" premiere in Los Angeles. She, of course, happily accepted.

"'Phineas and Ferb' was just the biggest cure for me during my chemotherapy and I just needed to find things that would help distract me and make me laugh and bring me joy during such a hard experience," she said on a video call with Disney. "It's amazing to me how good things can happen despite having such a really hard and painful experience."

On the call, Povenmire and Marsh told Amanda they'd just been looking at the photos from their Make-A-Wish meeting and wanted to see her again, so they invited her to the season five premiere.

"How often do people get to say that their favorite show is getting a new season and you just get to experience it? Even as an adult, like I just, I'm so grateful," Amanda said.

You can watch their full exchange in the video player above.

The new season of "Phineas and Ferb" premieres June 5 on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. The first ten episodes will premiere on Disney+ June 6.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Channel, Disney+ and this ABC station.