Pedestrian in crosswalk struck, killed by semi truck on SW Side: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 44-year-old man died after a semi truck hit him Friday afternoon on Chicago's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

The man was in a crosswalk just after noon in the 2100-block of South Ashland Avenue in the city's Pilsen neighborhood, when the truck, that was driving south, hit him, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, CPD said.

His identity was not immediately released.

Chicago police are investigating.

It was not immediately clear if the truck driver remained on the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.