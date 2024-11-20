Pilsen South Ashland Health Hub offering no-cost mental health, WIC services on SW Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A no-cost hub has been providing health services for residents in Pilsen for about one month.

A ribbon cutting is planned in on Wednesday for the city's new Pilsen South Ashland Health Hub.

The hub provides no-cost mental health services along with preventative health care.

Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to join other city leaders at on Wednesday's official ribbon cutting at 1713 South Ashland Avenue.

Immunizations are offered to children under the age of 18 who are uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid-insured, or CHIP-insured.

Adults can get the flu or COVID-19 vaccines for free.

All mental health services for emotional, traumatic, or behavioral difficulties are free for all Chicagoans.

To learn more about services offered, click here.