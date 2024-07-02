All 4 piping plover bird eggs hatch at Chicago's Montrose Beach

Imani and Searocket now have four chicks.

Imani and Searocket now have four chicks.

Imani and Searocket now have four chicks.

Imani and Searocket now have four chicks.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new generation of Great Lakes Piping Plovers at Montrose Beach.

Imani and Searocket have hatched four chicks within 36 hours at their nest on the Montrose Beach Dunes. The first three eggs hatched on Sunday.

The first egg was found in a protected area of the beach last month.

Imani was hatched to beloved piping plovers Monty and Rose at Montrose Beach in 2021. Searocket, a captive-reared chick, was released at Montrose Beach in July 2023.

The chicks will be monitored and to keep the nest safe, people are urged to respect the closed area boundaries, keep dogs on leashes and take trash with them at the end of their beach visit.

Chicago had not seen a Piping Plover in the last 50 years before 2019. This fourth new generation, represents hope for the endangered species.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.