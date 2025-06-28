Plainfield monument to be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi, 6-year-old Muslim boy killed in hate crime

A Plainfield, Illinois monument will be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi. Joseph Czuba killed the 6-year-old Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing attack.

A Plainfield, Illinois monument will be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi. Joseph Czuba killed the 6-year-old Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing attack.

A Plainfield, Illinois monument will be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi. Joseph Czuba killed the 6-year-old Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing attack.

A Plainfield, Illinois monument will be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi. Joseph Czuba killed the 6-year-old Muslim boy in a hate crime stabbing attack.

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Community members in a southwest suburb will honor a young Muslim boy who was killed in a hate crime stabbing attack in 2023.

A monument is set to be dedicated to Wadee Alfayoumi, who was just 6 years old when the deadly attack happened in unincorporated Plainfield.

Authorities say Joseph Czuba killed Alfayoumi and badly injured the child's mother in the room they were renting from him in October 2023.

Prosecutors said Czuba stabbed Alfayoumi more than 24 times and called the boy's mother a "devil Muslim" while he attacked them.

SEE ALSO | 'The Wadee Resolution': Senate passes act recognizing suburban boy was brutally killed in hate-crime

During trial, prosecutors argued that Czuba had become radicalized and violent after watching commentary about the war in Gaza.

A jury convicted Czuba in February of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and hate crimes.

A judge sentenced him to 53 years in prison.

The case garnered national attention, and even former President Joe Biden spoke out.

Saturday's ceremony will remember Alfayoumi's life.

READ MORE | Mother of Plainfield boy stabbed to death in alleged hate crime meets with President Biden