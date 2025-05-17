Pokémon fossil exhibit coming to Chicago's Field Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of Pokémon are in for a real treat.

A Japanese exhibition is making its North American debut at the Field Museum in Chicago next year. It's the Pokémon Fossil Museum.

Pokémon from the massively popular video game will be compared with fossils of their real life inspirations in the museum's collection, such as Sue the T-Rex.

ABC7 was joined in studio Friday by exhibition developer Monisa Ahmed.

She explained what people can expect from the Pokémon Fossil Museum and how Pokémon relates to natural history.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

The Pokémon Fossil Museum opens at the Field Museum on May 22, 2026. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.