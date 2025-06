Police investigating death of 14-year-old at Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating the death of young boy in Wilmington.

The investigation began at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as police were called to a house on Fulton Street.

Family was performing CPR on a 14-year-old who was not breathing.

Police said the boy died at the scene.

Will and Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the boy's death.

It is unknown what led to the boy's death.

Police said there was no threat to the public.