Police issue warning about robberies happening on CTA Red Line trains in Fuller Park

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about CTA Red Line robberies happening at the 47th Street stop in Fuller Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning about robberies happening on CTA Red Line trains on the city's South Side.

There have been five incidents reported near the 47th Street stop since the start of the year. That's in the Fuller Park neighborhood.

Police say three or four suspects have been approaching victims, demanding their property, and hitting them.

Police have not made any arrests.

