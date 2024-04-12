Teens playing viral game in Gurnee mistaken for real threat by CCL holder

Students cause rollover crash while playing 'senior assassins' water gun game, Itasca police say

Suburban police are warning communities of teens playing 'senior assassins' after a concealed-carry holder in Gurnee mistook a water gun for a real threat.

ITASCA, Ill. (WLS) -- A rollover crash in the west suburbs was caused by students playing a viral water gun game.

The crash happened recently in Itasca, the town's police department said in a Facebook post.

Two teens who were playing the "senior assassins" game while driving. One driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to "assassinate" the other teen with a water squirt gun.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, police said.

"We ask anyone who is participating in this 'game' to 'think' about what consequences may come from their actions," the post from Itasca police read.

The crash comes as other suburban police departments have issued warnings about the viral game leading to dangerous situations.

On Tuesday, a group of seniors wearing ski masks went into a restaurant with water guns that looked like firearms, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

The high school seniors were targeting other students who were eating and tried to spray them with water. An employee at the Point Pancake House at Skokie Highway and Riverside Drive told ABC7 a concealed carry license-holder was in the restaurant at the time and mistook the situation for a genuine threat.

"It's my understanding that he was in the process of pulling out the weapon, and it was displayed," said Gurnee Det. Shawn Gaylor.

Nobody was injured, but police warn the situation could have escalated quickly.

Arlington Heights, Bartlett, St. Charles police and Homewood School District 153were among group to also issue warnings.

The "senior assassins" game has gone viral across the country on social media. In the game, players get assigned a random target they must "tag" with a water gun.

At times, rules specify teams can't play the game during school hours or on school property, Arlington Heights police said.