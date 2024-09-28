Police shoot suspect in Aurora after chase that began in Plano, Illinois State Police says

A police chase that began in Plano ended with a person shot by officers in Aurora Friday evening, Illinois State Police said.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting out of Aurora.

Several police agencies were involved in the initial search for the suspect that began in Plano on Friday.

Just before 6:45 p.m, officials said deputies with the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to assist the Plano Police Department for a report of shots fired in the 3800 blk. of Pratt, ISP said in a release.

Responding officers found the car involved in the incident in the area, police said.

Police pursued the vehicle all the way to Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora where deputies and officers from multiple agencies encountered the armed suspect, said ISP.

"Deputies and officers, facing a lethal threat, engaged the subject to protect the public and themselves," the release said.

Video of the scene shows bullet holes on the side of a green SUV.

The condition of the suspect is not known.

No officers were injured, police said.