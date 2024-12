Chicago police superintendent to discuss 2024, New Year's Eve safety efforts Tuesday

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling will hold a press conference on Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police officers say they are prepared for a busy New Year's Eve.

Snelling plans to speak about the 2024 safety efforts implemented by police.

The superintendent is also expected to speak on officer's plans to keep people safe during midnight celebrations.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1:00 p.m.