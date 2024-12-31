New Year's Eve: Chicago gets ready to ring in new year with fireworks along Riverwalk, Navy Pier

New Year's Eve preps are underway in Chicago with celebrations including fireworks at Navy Pier and along the Riverwalk.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The countdown is on to 2025 and many celebrations are ahead here in Chicago.

New Year's Eve preps are well underway at Doolin's party supply store, a third generation family-owned business.

"It's one of the busiest times of the year, it's like the Super Bowl for us," Nicholas Doolin said.

The folks at Doolin's party supply store blowing up balloons and stocking shelves full of supplies for your home parties.

"We have party kits, we have hats, we've got derby's, we've got fedora's, we've got top hats, we've got noisemakers, we've got confetti cannons. You name it we've got it," Nicholas Doolin said.

Chicago's New Year's Eve celebrations include a custom projection with Art on The Mart along the riverfront beginning at 10 p.m. with a fireworks display at midnight that can be viewed from six bridges along the Chicago River.

At 11:55 p.m., a clock will be projected on the Merchandise Mart's faade and will begin counting down to midnight, when fireworks will be launched from bridges along the Chicago River.

SEE ALSO: CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve

The city says the best viewing for the show is along the Chicago River from Upper Wacker Drive from McClurg Court to Franklin Street.

Fireworks will be launched from the the Orleans Street, La Salle Drive, Clark Street, Dearborn Street, State Street and Columbus Drive bridges.

The bridges will be closed to traffic from 11:45 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. and additional bridges may close as the countdown to midnight approaches.

The Riverwalk will also be closed beginning at 11 p.m. with only a section from Wells Street to Orleans Street open until 12:15 a.m. for spectators.

Navy Pier will also ring in the new year with a 15-minute firework show there, as well.

And a heads up hockey fans, the NHL Winter Classic, will take center stage at the iconic Wrigley Field earlier in the evening at 4 p.m.

A free pre-game festival is underway now at the Cubs parking lot until 3:30 p.m. with food, giveaways, interactive games and attractions, and the opportunity to take a picture with the greatest trophy in sports, The Stanley Cup!

"This is where a lot of our fans come and get pumped up for the game, whether you have a ticket to the game today or just to the neighborhood, you want to be a part of the hockey action. We have so many activities here," Vince Granieri, NHL director of events, said.

The Office of Emergency Management will be monitoring all citywide events, traffic, and weather conditions.

If you plan to come downtown, might want to get here early. The CTA will also offer free rides starting at 10 p.m.