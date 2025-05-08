Chicago priest shares fond memories of his former classmate: Pope Leo XIV

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Southwest Side priest is sharing fond memories of his time with Cardinal Robert Prevost at seminary school.

Father William Lego of St. Turibius said he met Cardinal Robert Prevost in 1966. They spent the next two decades going to school pursing the path to priesthood.

Father Lego said when his old classmate was proclaimed the next pope, he wasn't surprised.

"I thought it would happen because we've been classmates for a long time, and he is very capable," Lego said.

Both Chicagoans, Father Lego studied alongside Robert Prevost during St. Augustine Seminary High School in Michigan, Villanova University and the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago.

"Always very studious," Lego shared. "He has a sense of humor at times."

Father Lego added that their paths led them in different directions in the early 80s: Prevost's studies took him to Rome while Lego stayed in Chicago.

Although he says it's been many years since they've connected, he expects Pope Leo XIV to carry forward the same qualities he displayed during seminary school.

"He respects people. So, that's going to be a mark of it. He'll respect you," Lego said. "That doesn't mean he's always going to agree with you, as we all know, but he'll respect you and listen."

Father Lego also said Pope Leo is very personable and that he's never met anyone who didn't like him.

