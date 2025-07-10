Aurelio's announces new 'Poperoni Pizza' after Pope Leo's visit

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban favorite has gotten recent unprecedented interest because of a divine diner.

Pope Leo XIV ate at the original Homewood location in August 2024. Back then, he was known as Father Bob.

Now there's a special area of the restaurant dedicated to the pope.

Joe Aurelio, owner of Aurelio's pizza, announced the new "Poperoni Pizza."

Pope Leo has been visited the location since the 70s.

The "Poperoni Pizza" features traditional pepperoni pizza topped with a layer of their new cup and crisp pepperoni.

They are also selling "Poperoni Pizza" t-shirts.

